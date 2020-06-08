Coin Update

World Money Fair: Information distributed confirming dates for 2021 with COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place

The organisers of the World Money Fair (WMF), the coin industry’s largest venue of its kind, have confirmed the dates for 2021 while taking the opportunity to advise participants they will be planning the show around new health and safety precautions. In their message to participants, organisers stated a great deal of flexibility and scope for design will be put in place in preparing next year’s trade fair.

In response to the worldwide pandemic, WMF organisers advised potential participants they will hold the show and at the same time put in place measures introduced by health authorities to ensure they comply with regulations pertaining to physical distancing and overall spacing. In the wake of the spread of the Wuhan strain of COVID-19 and the measures introduced worldwide to stop the spread of the virus, the World Money Fair will be introducing these same precautions. The fair will be operated on the basis of participants confirming to the organisers in advance whether they will attend as dealers or in the case of national mints and central banks as retailers and promotion. As display space will be strictly allocated, participants are being advised to reserve as soon as they receive relevant reservation forms.

The dates announced are the 29th to the 31st January 2021, the organisers stated in response to the new health and safety conditions they will be adapting and have reiterated the fair will have a more spacious feel.

The World Money Fair welcomes more than 300 exhibitors each year made up of commercial dealers worldwide and includes displays from national Mints, central banks, and industry suppliers. The attendance from collectors for the show averages around 13,000 persons. The 2021 WMF will be the fair’s 50th consecutive show, having held their first show in Basel, Switzerland, in January 1972. The venue was moved to Berlin, Germany, in 2006 and has been held at the Estrel Convention Centre in the Neukölln district since. As part of WMF activities during the show in January, organisers had announced next year’s guest host for 2021 would be the China Gold Coin Incorporation (CGCI). For additional information and updates, please visit the website of the World Money Fair.

