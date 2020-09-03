Whitman Publishing releases A Guide Book of Collectible Postcards, by Bowers and Martin

New Book Will Appeal to Coin Collectors and Other Hobbyists

(Pelham, Alabama) — Whitman Publishing announces the release of A Guide Book of Collectible Postcards, by Q. David Bowers and Mary L. Martin. The 432-page book will be available for preorder Labor Day weekend, 2020. In mid-September, it will be available from booksellers and hobby shops nationwide and online for $39.95.

Postcard collecting has been a popular American pastime since the hobby’s Golden Age (the 1890s through World War One). For today’s collector, postcards offer historic photography, snapshots of pop culture and everyday life, colorful works by famous artists — and the thrill of the hunt while building a collection.

The Guide Book covers the hobby from the earliest postcards of the 1870s to the modern chrome cards found on store racks today.

Leonard A. Lauder, in the book’s foreword, wrote, “Together, Mary Martin and Dave Bowers have raised the bar for the serious recognition of the postcard as one of the most important forms of mass media in history.”

The Guide Book includes:

more than 1,500 illustrations

Real Photo Postcards (RPPCs), linens, chromes, signed artist cards, sets and series, hand-colored cards, error cards, composites, mechanicals and novelties, and more

Christmas, Halloween, comics, and other popular categories

famous artists like Charles Dana Gibson, Winsor McCay, Alphonse Mucha, and many others

history of the hobby and postcard production methods

advice for smart buying and collecting

valuation charts for hundreds of card types

grading instructions

check lists for sets and series, to keep track of your collections

high-resolution images of more than 1,300 example postcards

a comprehensive appendix describing more than 2,000 historic postcard manufacturers and distributors

extensive indexes for further research

“Collectors and dealers have been waiting for a full-color overview and in-depth reference to this fascinating hobby,” said Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker. “The Guide Book of Collectible Postcards is a one-stop resource for newcomers and experienced collectors alike.”

David Bowers and Mary L. Martin share decades of experience in buying, selling, and collecting. Bowers, well known to coin collectors as the “Dean of American Numismatics,” says that “Postcard collecting, like coin collecting, takes you on a unique trip into the past. The Guide Book of Collectible Postcards showcases cards of high society and lowbrow humor, natural disasters, social, political, and religious movements, popular artists’ illustrations, newspaper comics, circus animals, early movie stars, athletes, planes, trains, automobiles, and the corner general store.”

Coauthor Mary Martin grew up in the postcard business when her parents were among the nation’s leading dealers. She is recognized as an organizer of collector shows, a prolific researcher and author, and one of the field’s most active buyers and sellers.

A Guide Book of Collectible Postcards

By Q. David Bowers and Mary L. Martin; foreword by Leonard A. Lauder

ISBN 0794847374

Softcover, 8.5 x 11 inches

432 pages

Full color

Retail $39.95 U.S.

