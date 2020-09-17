Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo will reconvene in March 2021

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Will Still Be Held in November 2020

(Baltimore, Maryland) — The Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo was prohibited from being held November 12–14, 2020, due to Maryland’s ongoing mitigation of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The full Expo, one of the largest numismatic events of the year, will next be held at the Baltimore Convention Center March 25–27, 2021.

“After the Convention Center was shut down, we polled our dealers as we worked to coordinate an alternate bourse venue for November,” said Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft. “More than 60 percent were in favor of holding the Expo elsewhere. We discussed many ideas for potential locations. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough consensus to guarantee an excellent, productive show for everyone involved.”

Kraft said the Expo is now focusing on making its March 25–27, 2021, show its grandest ever.

“We’re lining up some of the most popular authors in the hobby, and scheduling celebrations for our return to business as usual,” said Kraft. “2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Red Book, and also the centennial of the last Morgan dollar and the first Peace dollar. There will be a lot of excitement around the new American Silver Eagle reverse design. We’ll have a lineup of great new Whitman books available, and educational events and exhibits. The energy of the March Baltimore Expo will herald a turnaround for the hobby community.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will provide details of its still scheduled November 2020 auction on their website.

