Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo will reconvene in March 2021

By Leave a Comment

The bourse at the Whitman Expo, Baltimore, November 3–6, 2016.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Will Still Be Held in November 2020

(Baltimore, Maryland) — The Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo was prohibited from being held November 12–14, 2020, due to Maryland’s ongoing mitigation of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The full Expo, one of the largest numismatic events of the year, will next be held at the Baltimore Convention Center March 25–27, 2021.

“After the Convention Center was shut down, we polled our dealers as we worked to coordinate an alternate bourse venue for November,” said Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft. “More than 60 percent were in favor of holding the Expo elsewhere. We discussed many ideas for potential locations. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough consensus to guarantee an excellent, productive show for everyone involved.”

Kraft said the Expo is now focusing on making its March 25–27, 2021, show its grandest ever.

“We’re lining up some of the most popular authors in the hobby, and scheduling celebrations for our return to business as usual,” said Kraft. “2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Red Book, and also the centennial of the last Morgan dollar and the first Peace dollar. There will be a lot of excitement around the new American Silver Eagle reverse design. We’ll have a lineup of great new Whitman books available, and educational events and exhibits. The energy of the March Baltimore Expo will herald a turnaround for the hobby community.”

Updates and news will be posted here.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will provide details of its still scheduled November 2020 auction on their website.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit the website of the CDC.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Bowers on collecting: Focus on Trade dollars Strike gold in Atlanta: Y’all are invited! In God We Trust author William Bierly will sign books at the ANA National Money Show High-value “cherrypicker” coins take the stage at the ANA National Money Show

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓