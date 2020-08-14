Coin Update

Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo forced to cancel November 2020 bourse at Baltimore Convention Center: “Save the date” issued for alternate venue

By

The bourse at the Whitman Expo, Baltimore, November 3–6, 2016.

(Baltimore, Maryland)—The Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo scheduled for November 12–14, 2020, has been forced to move from the Baltimore Convention Center by Maryland’s ongoing mitigation of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies include restricting public access to state buildings, including the Baltimore Convention Center, and controlling the size of public events.

Although the Expo has been forced to move from Maryland and the Baltimore Convention Center, it will still take place, at a venue to be announced. Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft has issued a “Save the Date” to the hobby community. “We’re working on an alternate show venue,” Kraft said. “Collectors and dealers can count on an Expo event being held November 12–14, 2020. We’ll make an announcement soon with more details.”

Management and staff of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo express their concern for everyone affected by COVID-19. “We’re so thankful for the medical workers who continue to provide front-line care, and for everyone staying safe and looking out for their families and neighbors,” said Kraft.

The new location and a complete schedule of November Whitman Expo activities will be publicized as soon as the venue is confirmed. Updates and news will be posted here. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is monitoring the situation and will provide details of its still scheduled November 2020 Auction on their website as soon as complete details are available.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit the website of the CDC.

