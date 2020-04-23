Coin Update

Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo cancels June bourse, plans to reopen in November

Ongoing Public Health Crisis Has Restricted the Baltimore Convention Center

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo, Will Hold its Auction in California.

(Baltimore, Maryland) — Maryland’s ongoing state of emergency, declared March 12 by Governor Larry Hogan to help control the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, has closed the June 2020 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo bourse. The Expo, originally scheduled for June 18–20 at the Baltimore Convention Center, will be closed for all bourse activities including dealer buying and selling, educational programs, and club meetings. The auction of Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be held on the previously announced dates at its California home offices. Please visit the website of Stack’s Bowers Galleries for auction details and updates.

Part of Maryland’s containment strategies include restricting public access to state buildings and controlling public events.

Management and staff of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo continue to express their concern for everyone affected by COVID-19. “Social distancing is a crucial part of Maryland’s strategy for flattening the hospital-capacity curve,” said Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft. “The state continues to monitor the pandemic. We’re grateful for front-line medical workers, and we understand the need to cooperate so everyone stays as safe as possible. Our dealers and the hobby community are looking forward to getting back to business, and we anticipate an even busier and better Expo in November.”

A complete roster of bourse activities will run throughout the November 12–14 Expo. “We have some exciting announcements in the works, some of the greatest names in the hobby will be there, and everyone will be ready to jump back into a booming market after energy has been building for a few months,” said Kraft.

Updates and news regarding the Whitman Baltimore Expo will be posted here.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

