Wednesday, December 28, is the last day to order Negro Leagues Baseball and National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coins

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

Collectors should be aware that Wednesday, December 28, is the last day to order both the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coins and the 2022 Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coins.

The 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coins, which went on sale January 6, 2022, commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Negro National League, a professional baseball league formed in response to African American players being banned from baseball’s major leagues. Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each five-dollar gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar coin, and $5 for each clad half dollar coin are authorized to be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to aid in its mission to promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusion.

The 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coins, which went on sale February 24, 2022, honor the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, an institution that commemorates U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed by enemy action. Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each five-dollar gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar coin, and $5 for each clad half dollar coin are authorized to be paid to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Inc., to support its mission, including capital improvements to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor facilities.

To place an order for either commemorative coin program before the December 28 order deadline, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/commemorative-coins/ or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.

