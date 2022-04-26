Vermont American Innovation $1 coin products on sale April 26

Washington — Rolls and bags containing the second American Innovation $1 coin of 2022 will go on sale April 26 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Vermont. The following packaging options from the United States Mint (Mint) facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 22GRB 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 22GRF 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 22GBB 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 22GBF 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

Currently, all inventory is reserved for enrollments. However, customers should sign up for REMIND ME alerts, as additional inventory may become available during order reconciliation. All inventory resulting from cancellations, invalid, and/or fraudulent orders will be made available to the general public via “Remind Me” messages. To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Vermont American Innovation $1 coin product options, visit the product detail page.

Introduced in 2018 and authorized by Public Law 115-197, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The 2022 American Innovation Vermont $1 coin design captures a sense of the energy and exuberance of snowboarding through movement implied by diagonal lines and curved shapes. The coin’s reverse design features a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a “melon grab,” set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “VERMONT.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig Campbell.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” It also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2022,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 coin enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit American Innovation $1 Enrollments | U.S. Mint Catalog Online to learn more.

Additional American Innovation $1 coin products are available here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender

coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 26, 2022, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use the United States Mint catalog site for all order placements or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!