Vegas coin dealer holds auction for rare 1848 Seated Liberty half dime come March 23, 2023

One of only four known in private hands, the 1848 Liberty Seated Half Dime Proof PCGS PR66CAM is the rarest date proof struck in the 1840s

(Las Vegas, Nevada) — When it comes to early Proofs, few can be more highly regarded than the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime Proof. While a simple Google search will showcase thousands of circulated 1848 Liberty Seated half dimes, there are only four known 1848 Seated Liberty half dime Proofs in private hands. VCD Auctions, a Vegas Coin Dealer company, is holding an auction for one of the finest examples of these four Proofs come March 23, virtually, in Las Vegas.

Offered for sale at auction for the very first time, the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime Proof, graded PCGS PR-66CAM, is the rarest date Proof struck in the 1840s and the second-most challenging Liberty Seated half dime after 1838 No Drapery in Proof format. Off-market for at least four decades, this incredibly rare coin was in a collection assembled during the mid-20th century and held for years out of the public scene before its submission at PCGS earlier this year.

Held in pristine condition with lightly toned surfaces and frosty devices, the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime is perhaps a big opportunity to establish a top-tier PCGS Registry Set for half dimes, with an opening bid of $25,000 and presale estimates ranging from $72,000 to $82,000.

Vegas Coin Dealer, Las Vegas’ premier coin dealer focusing on elusive rare coins, territorials, rare ingots, and other collector’s items, opened VCD Auctions in September 2022 to auction some of the industry’s finest rare coins and rare ingots. The March 23 auction for the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime will be the third auction and is anticipated to be the most successful to date.

To learn more about Vegas Coin Dealer, VCD Auctions, or the 1848 Seated Liberty half dime, please click here.

About Vegas Coin Dealer

Vegas Coin Dealer, LLC is Las Vegas’s premier coin dealer, focusing on expensive rare coins and collectors’ items. Founded in 2019 by third-generation coin collector Charles Jonath, Vegas Coin Dealer seeks to redefine the coin-collecting industry to create a new niche not just by focusing on rare coins but also by specializing in the growing market of rare ingots. Vegas Coin Dealer’s team of experts is well-versed in these rare coins, guiding customers through the entire process. For more information or press inquiries, please contact Charles Jonath at *protected email* , *protected email* , or by phone at 702-949-7515.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!