Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Vegas coin dealer holds auction for rare 1848 Seated Liberty half dime come March 23, 2023

By 1 Comment

1848 Liberty Seated half dime, PCGS PR-66CAM. Courtesy of PCGS TrueView. Hover to zoom.

One of only four known in private hands, the 1848 Liberty Seated Half Dime Proof PCGS PR66CAM is the rarest date proof struck in the 1840s

(Las Vegas, Nevada) — When it comes to early Proofs, few can be more highly regarded than the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime Proof. While a simple Google search will showcase thousands of circulated 1848 Liberty Seated half dimes, there are only four known 1848 Seated Liberty half dime Proofs in private hands. VCD Auctions, a Vegas Coin Dealer company, is holding an auction for one of the finest examples of these four Proofs come March 23, virtually, in Las Vegas.

Offered for sale at auction for the very first time, the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime Proof, graded PCGS PR-66CAM, is the rarest date Proof struck in the 1840s and the second-most challenging Liberty Seated half dime after 1838 No Drapery in Proof format. Off-market for at least four decades, this incredibly rare coin was in a collection assembled during the mid-20th century and held for years out of the public scene before its submission at PCGS earlier this year.

Held in pristine condition with lightly toned surfaces and frosty devices, the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime is perhaps a big opportunity to establish a top-tier PCGS Registry Set for half dimes, with an opening bid of $25,000 and presale estimates ranging from $72,000 to $82,000.

Vegas Coin Dealer, Las Vegas’ premier coin dealer focusing on elusive rare coins, territorials, rare ingots, and other collector’s items, opened VCD Auctions in September 2022 to auction some of the industry’s finest rare coins and rare ingots. The March 23 auction for the 1848 Liberty Seated half dime will be the third auction and is anticipated to be the most successful to date.

To learn more about Vegas Coin Dealer, VCD Auctions, or the 1848 Seated Liberty half dime, please click here.

About Vegas Coin Dealer

Vegas Coin Dealer, LLC is Las Vegas’s premier coin dealer, focusing on expensive rare coins and collectors’ items. Founded in 2019 by third-generation coin collector Charles Jonath, Vegas Coin Dealer seeks to redefine the coin-collecting industry to create a new niche not just by focusing on rare coins but also by specializing in the growing market of rare ingots. Vegas Coin Dealer’s team of experts is well-versed in these rare coins, guiding customers through the entire process. For more information or press inquiries, please contact Charles Jonath at , , or by phone at 702-949-7515.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

U.S. rare coin market continued to soar in 2022 Rare Morgan dollars certified by NGC offered in Heritage sale 1943 quarter struck on steel cent planchet in GreatCollections March auction NGC-certified Morgan dollar fetches $372,000 in Heritage sale

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Comments

  1. Few weeks back I lost my savings about £165,000 to a fake cryptocurrency investment project which I got lured through a lady who got my close friend’s Facebook account compromised. I thought it was a great investment cause I made profit at first before I was tricked to join the VIP member then I started putting lot of money without getting my funds and my profits withdrawn. It was a hell of time for me until I found RECOVERYBUREAU @ CONSULTANT . C0M whom I hired and this agent was able to completely withdraw both my investment and my profits from this shady website. I’m forever grateful I got to withdraw my funds and my peace of mind got restored.

    Contact details

    WhatsApp: +1 (352) 870-0844

    This is the only tested and trusted tech personnel to hire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓