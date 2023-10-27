Vatican City: remembrance to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI featured on new 10-euro silver Proof coins

The Vatican State Mint has released new silver Proof coins in memory of the Late Pope-Emeritus Benedict XVI. The extraordinary issue of the 10-euro silver coin for 2023 is dedicated to the life and reign of Benedict XVI, who was a pontiff from April 2005 until February 2013. Having been elected to the papacy after the death of the late pope, later Saint John Paul II, the expectation of the successor to one of the most charismatic popes in living memory was going to prove a challenge to anyone who would walk in the shoes of the fisherman. Joseph, Cardinal Ratzinger, a native of Bavaria, had officially presided over the funeral of John Paul II after his 27-year reign, and it was obvious to many that the highly regarded theologian would be the perfect man to follow his long-time friend as supreme leader of the Catholic Church.

The coins are produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) at their facilities in Rome on behalf of the Treasury Department of the Vatican City State. Artist Daniela Longo features, on the obverse side, a depiction of the fraternal embrace between Francis and Benedict XVI, which was captured in a photograph between the two popes. Above, a representative of the Holy Spirit looks over them, observing and protecting the two protagonists of God’s plan. Along the upper rim and above the primary design is the text CITTA DEL VATICANO with the additional commemorative text BENEDICTVS XVI P.M. MMV – MMXIII (“Benedict XVI Pontifex Maximus 2005 – 2013”), placed just under the main title. The denomination of 10 EURO is shown just under the image of Francis and Benedict XVI. The reverse side includes common elements of the papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which depicts the papal mitre and crossed keys. Along the upper rim and above the primary design is the legend FRANCISCUS P.M. ANNO XI MMXXIII (“Francis Pontifex Maximus year 11 2023”). The papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (“by having mercy, by choosing him”) is shown below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro .925 Silver 22 g 34 mm Proof 3,300

Available from the 26th October, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

