Vatican City: New series “The Twelve Apostles” unveiled with five and 10-euro silver Proof coins  

The Commercializzazione Filatelica e Numismatica (CFN), on behalf of the Holy See, will release (10th November) new Proof-quality silver coins which launch the numismatic series entitled “The Twelve Apostles,” focusing on the followers of Jesus Christ. All of the Apostles or disciples, with the exception of Judas Iscariot, were each made saints in the Catholic religion. This not only recognises that these are Holy people, but it also means that Catholics can invoke these saints through prayer to intercede on their behalf. The 12 apostles are Simon, whom Jesus named Peter, his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James son of Alphaeus, Simon who was called the Zealot, Judas son of James, and Judas Iscariot — who became a traitor. The Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Mark recount the call of the first disciples by the Sea of Galilee:

As Jesus was walking beside the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, called Peter and his brother Andrew. They were casting a net into the lake, for they were fishermen. ‘Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will make you fishers of men.’ At once they left their nets and followed him.

Both the €10 and €5 silver Proof-quality coins are produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS) at their facilities in Rome on behalf of the treasury department of the Vatican City State.

€5: Designed by Mariangela Crisciotti, the reverse side is dedicated to the Apostle Peter, recalling the church’s foundation and the first Bishop of Rome. The depiction shows Peter in tears, repenting for having denied Jesus. Next to him is a rooster, a symbol of his betrayal. The two keys held by Peter in his left hand symbolise the Kingdom of Heaven and the papal authority given to him by Jesus Christ before his crucifixion. To the left top, along the edge, is the stylised lettering CITTA DEL VATICANO and the denomination 5 EURO is shown to the lower-right edge in a vertical direction.

€10: Designed by Gabriele Di Maulo, the reverse side features a depiction of Andrew, brother of Peter. Andrew is the first of the apostles encountered in the Gospels. He introduced Jesus to his brother Peter and together, they decided to leave their occupation as fishermen to follow the Messiah. The coin features the saint embracing the diagonal cross, in the shape of an “X,” known as the cross of Saint Andrew on which he was crucified in Patras, Greece. In his left hand, Andrew holds two fish, symbolising his former trade as a fisherman before becoming a messenger of the word of Jesus, and the miracle of the loaves and fishes. Andrew is the patron saint of fishermen. To the right half edge is the text ANDREAS and to the left horizontally is the denomination EVRO 10, along with CITTA DEL VATICANO shown below the denomination.

The obverse side of each coin includes common elements of the papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which depicts the papal mitre and crossed keys. The legend FRANCISCUS PP. ANNO X (“Francis Pope and Pontiff year 10”) and papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (“by having mercy, by choosing him”) are also included on the obverse along with the year of release MMXXII shown in Roman numerals translating as 2022.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 euro .925 Silver 18 g 32 mm Proof 3,300 10 euro .925 Silver 22 g 34 mm Proof 3,300

Available from the 10th November and sold as a separate purchase, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a Vatican City State Mint branded custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others available from the Vatican City State Mint, please visit their website.

