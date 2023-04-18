Coin Update

Vatican City: New copper coins in "Art and Faith" series highlights Michelangelo's masterpiece, The Creation of Adam

The Commercializzazione Filatelica e Numismatica (CFN), on behalf of The Holy See, have released new pure copper coins which continue its “Art and Faith” series by dedicating the 20-euro coins to Michelangelo’s truly spectacular masterpiece, The Creation of Adam. One of the most prolifically replicated or copied works of religious art of all time, the fresco was painted by famed Renaissance artist Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti (1475–1564), and illustrates the Biblical creation narrative from the Book of Genesis in which God gives life to Adam, the first man. 

Artist Antonella Napolione reproduces on the coin’s reverse side The Creation of Adam. The original painting depicts a youthful Adam lying on the ground; his gaze turns toward the Creator by extending his left hand toward Him. God, suspended in a cloud, extends His right hand towards Adam in the act of giving him life. Above the primary design is the text CITTA’ DEL VATICANO, and below this, the coins’ face value of 20 EURO. Below the design are 12, five-pointed stars along the lower edge, representing the European Union. The obverse side includes the common elements of the Papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which depicts the papal mitre and crossed keys. Above the crest is the legend FRANCISCUS PONT. MAX. with the regnal year ANNO XI MMXXIII placed below the crest. The papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (“by having mercy, by choosing him”) is shown on a banner as part of the crest.   

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
20 euro

.999 Copper

 15 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc.

15,000

Each coin is encapsulated, and a folder to house the coin is also available, both as separate purchases.

