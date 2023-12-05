Vatican City: First of two commemorative €10 coins mark 2025 and the holy year Pilgrims of Hope

The Vatican Mint and Holy See Treasury have launched the first two coins which are part of a unique and innovative series of six square-shaped bimetallic, silver, and copper coins with a face value of €10 in Proof that will be promoted during the next three years leading to the Pilgrims of Hope Jubilee taking place in 2025. The series marks an ambitious numismatic project dedicated to both our dedicated coin collectors and also to all those who wish to make a symbolic pilgrimage of hope. In the words of His Holiness Pope Francis, 2025 will be a journey of communion and participation for renewal and rebirth. The Pope’s words of exhortation in his letter of the 11th February 2022 to the President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation will inspire the six themes distinguishing the numismatic series that in turn will be diligently depicted on each obverse side and will highlight the skill of six different medallic artists. The numismatic program comprises the issuance of two square-shaped with rounded corner coins per year from 2023 to 2025 featuring the following themes:

Year 2023: Indulgence and Solidarity

Year 2024: Universal Fraternity and Prayer

Year 2025: Conversion and Beauty of Creation

The silver and copper bi-metallic coins are produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) at their facilities in Rome on behalf of the Treasury Department of the Vatican City State.

Coin one: Silver frame, copper core. Solidarity. Created by the artist Patrizio Daniele, the obverse side depicts an image of Jesus, who is surrounded by people of different ages who are supporting each other by leaning their hands on each other’s shoulders, emphasising the bonds of love and fraternity between them. To the left of the primary design is the text IUBILAEUM A.D. MMXXV SOLIDARIETAS (“A.D. Jubilee 2025 Solidarity”) and on the right, PEREGRINANTES IN SPEM MMXXIII (“Travellers of Hope 2023″). The denomination DIECI EURO is placed above, and CITTA DEL VATICANO is shown below.

Coin two: Copper frame, silver core. Indulgence. Created by Gabriella Titotto, her depiction is inspired by the work of Giotto held in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome. The obverse side features Pope Boniface VIII announcing the Jubilee of the year 1300. Placed inside a frame inspired by the ancient papal heraldic coats of arms, the Pope is shown proclaiming the Jubilee alongside a cardinal and a young cleric who holds a long cartouche in his hand. At the top, an inscription reads BONIFATIUS EPISCOPUS SERVUS SERVORUM DEI ANNO DOMINI MCCC (“Bonifatius, Bishop Servant of the Servants of God in the year of our Lord 1300”). On the left of the primary design is the text CITTA DEL and on the right, VATICANO with the denomination DIECI EURO placed below.

Both coins include different interpretations of the papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which features the papal mitre and crossed keys in the centre. Each design includes the inscription/legend FRANCISCUS PP. AN. XI-MMXXIII. The papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (by having mercy, by choosing him) is shown below the shield or crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro x 2 .925 Silver & Copper 15.5 g 29 x 29 mm Proof 9,999 (each)





The coins can be reserved with a three-year subscription to include these commemorative coins released from 2023-2025. With the first pair of coins, collectors will receive a complimentary custom-designed case that will hold the entire collection which, when complete, the coins are arranged to form a symbolic Latin cross, the Jubilee Cross.

In an effort to reduce the use of plastic materials, as well as supporting and respecting the world’s ecosystems, a special “anti-tarnish” treatment specially developed by technicians at Italy’s Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS) will be applied to the surface of each coin. The special treatment is developed by applying a protective coating on the surface of the coins making them more resistant to atmospheric agents. The treatment will allow the coins to be stored without the need to place them inside traditional capsules, allowing their beauty, artistic production, and finish to be even better appreciated and in line with the concept of sustainability. A protective cloth for proper handling will be provided, along with the custom case, which will avoid the removal of the protective coating. For additional information, please click here.

