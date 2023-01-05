Vatican City: First new €200 gold coin released launching three-year series entitled “Towards the Holy Year 2025” 

The Commercializzazione Filatelica e Numismatica (CFN), on behalf of The Holy See, has released new gold Proof coins focusing on the Holy Year Jubilee, which takes place in two years. The Catholic Church began the tradition of the Holy Year in 1300 with Pope Boniface VIII, who had foreseen a Jubilee every century. As such, the official birth of the Jubilees is dated 20 February that year. Subsequently, the time frame was lowered at intervals every 33 years to reflect the duration of the earthly life of Jesus. From 1450 onwards, the interval of the Jubilee was further reduced, and since then, it is celebrated every 25 years to allow each generation to experience at least one Holy Year. Prior to the 2015 Jubilee, it was John Paul II who addressed one in 1983 on the 1950th anniversary of the death and resurrection of Jesus and which was dedicated to redemption. The 2015 Jubilee was announced on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second Vatican Council and was dedicated to Mercy. Ordered and presided over by Pope Francis with the papal bull Misericordiae Vultus, it began on the 8th December 2015 and ended on the 20th November 2016. The next one that will take place in 2025 will be the second presided over by Pope Francis. The papal Jubilee will commence just before the Christian Christmas and ends with the Epiphany of the following year.

As many know, the time of the Jubilee is a special year of grace, in which the Catholic Church offers the faithful the possibility of asking for a plenary indulgence. That is the remission of sins for themselves or for their deceased relatives. The most exciting and well-known rite is the opening of the Holy Door. This passage is open only during the jubilee year. The four main doors are the major basilicas of Rome: St. Peter, Arch-basilica of St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major. The first to be opened is St. Peter’s Basilica, the other doors are opened in the following days and remain so until the end of the Jubilee when they are once again closed.

This 200-euro gold coin is the first in a series entitled “Towards the Holy Year 2025,“ which begins this year and consists of coins dated 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Holy Year will culminate in 2025 with a final and separate coin dedicated to the Jubilee itself. The coins are produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS) at their facilities in Rome on behalf of the treasury department of the Vatican City State. Designed by artist Arianna Cicconi, the image on the coin’s reverse depicts the Good Shepherd holding a lamb on his shoulders. Jesus, as the Good Shepherd represents Christ as the Saviour and the lamb as the soul he saved. Above the primary design is the commemorative text VERSO L’ANNO SANTO DEL 2025 (“Towards the Holy Year 2025”) along with the authority of issue CITTA’ DEL VATICANO shown on both the left and right side of the motif along the edge. Seen below is the coins’ face value 200 EURO and the mintmark R, denoting Rome, is placed to the right of the design. The obverse side of the coin includes common elements of the papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which depicts the papal mitre and crossed keys. Above the crest is the legend FRANCISCUS PP. ANNO X MMXXII (“Francis Pope and Pontiff year 10 2022”). The papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (“by having mercy, by choosing him”) is shown below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 200 euro .917 Gold 40 g 38.5 mm Proof 499

Available from the 19th December, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a Vatican City State Mint branded custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins available from the Vatican City State Mint, please visit their website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!