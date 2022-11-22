Vatican City: Famed Neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova features on new €50 gold Proof coins

The Commercializzazione Filatelica e Numismatica (CFN), on behalf of the Holy See, has released (10th November) new gold Proof coins in honour of the bicentenary of the death of one of Italy’s greatest sculptors. Considered one of the greatest Neoclassical sculptors of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Antonio Canova (1757–1822) was renowned for his carving abilities and the refinement of his marble surfaces.

The €50 gold Proof quality coins are produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS) at their facilities in Rome on behalf of the treasury department of the Vatican City State. Designed by artist Gabriella Titotto, the reverse depicts the statue of Perseus Triumphant, sculpted by Canova in the late 1800s and placed in the Vatican Museums by Pope Pius VII. To the right of the statue is a self-portrait of Canova’s face in profile, reflecting the marble sculpted in 1812 and located next to his funerary monument in Possagno. Laurel leaves and ribbons complete the coin design. The obverse side of the coin includes common elements of the papal crest of His Holiness Pope Francis, which depicts the papal mitre and crossed keys. Featured on either side of the crest are the two angels that Canova sculpted for the Stuart Monument. The legend FRANCISCUS PP. (“Francis Pope and Pontiff”)and papal motto MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO of His Eminence (“by having mercy, by choosing him”) is shown below the crest. The year of release AN. X S.P. MMXXII shown in Roman numerals translating as “year 10, 2022,” is placed below the legend.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 euro .917 Gold 6 g 21 mm Proof 1,300

Available from the 10th November, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a Vatican City State Mint branded custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins available from the Vatican City State Mint, please visit their website.

