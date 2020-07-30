USS Indianapolis bronze medal

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the numismatic press

Obverse — The design depicts the USS Indianapolis with her 10 battle stars. Interspersed among a border of rivets are the inscriptions USS INDIANAPOLIS CA-35, and her dates of service, 1932-1945.

Designer: Artistic Infusion Program Artist Matt Swaim.

Sculpted by: Sculptor-Engraver Jay M. Kushwara.

Reverse — This design depicts a group of survivors clinging to a raft. They have spotted either a plane or the spotlight from the USS Cecil J. Doyle, giving them a renewed sense of hope for their rescue. Inscriptions are 1195 SAILED, 316 SURVIVED, and ACT OF CONGRESS 2018.

Designer: Artistic Infusion Program Artist Lucas Durham.

Sculpted by: Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

