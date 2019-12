Stop by the U.S. Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing booth to check out new products and pick up free education resources on Thursday, January 9, 2020 to Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Admission is free.

The booth number is 144 and will be located at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819. Visit the FUN Convention website for more information about hours and registration.

