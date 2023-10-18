Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint wins “Best Collectible Silver Coin” award at the 2023 Mint Directors Conference

By Leave a Comment

Pictured (attached): Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, and Ross MacDiarmid, Acting Executive Director of the International Mint Directors Network, presenting the award to Director Gibson last night.

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The United States Mint today announced it has been honored with the “Best Collectible Silver Coin” award for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary five-ounce Proof silver dollar at the 2023 Mint Directors Conference in Ottawa, Canada, yesterday.

The obverse (heads) design features the inscriptions MERCURY, GEMINI, and APOLLO, separated by phases of the Moon, and a footprint on the lunar surface, which together represent the efforts of the United States space program leading up to the first manned Moon landing.

The reverse (tails) design features a representation of a close-up of the famous Buzz Aldrin on the Moon photograph taken July 20, 1969, that shows just the visor and part of the helmet of astronaut Buzz Aldrin. The reflection in Buzz Aldrin’s helmet includes astronaut Neil Armstrong, the United States flag, and the lunar lander.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United States Mint 2021 American Liberty gold coin garners COTY award recognition Century-old silver dollars from legendary Tombstone Hoard coming to market from Rare Collectibles TV Numismatic restraint NGC Signer Spotlight: Don Everhart

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓