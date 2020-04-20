United States Mint to resume West Point operations

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the press today

The United States Mint (Mint) will resume limited production Tuesday morning, April 21st at the Mint facility at West Point. During the temporary suspension of operations at the West Point Mint, in consultation with local public health officials, a thorough cleaning of the facility was conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Additional social distancing procedures were implemented, building on measures previously taken to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. Mint employees at West Point have been designated mission-essential.

The Mint facility at West Point produces investment-grade gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion coins. The United States Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, we distribute our coins through a network of official distributors called “authorized purchasers” who, in turn, create a two-way market buying and selling to precious metals wholesalers, private investors, and local bullion coin dealers. Mint bullion coins are sold based on the prevailing market price of gold, silver, platinum, or palladium plus a small premium to cover minting, distribution, and marketing costs. For more information about the United States Mint’s bullion program, please visit here. For more information about the Mint facility at West Point, please visit here.

