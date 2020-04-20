Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint to resume West Point operations

By Leave a Comment

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the press today

The United States Mint (Mint) will resume limited production Tuesday morning, April 21st at the Mint facility at West Point. During the temporary suspension of operations at the West Point Mint, in consultation with local public health officials, a thorough cleaning of the facility was conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Additional social distancing procedures were implemented, building on measures previously taken to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. Mint employees at West Point have been designated mission-essential.

The Mint facility at West Point produces investment-grade gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion coins. The United States Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, we distribute our coins through a network of official distributors called “authorized purchasers” who, in turn, create a two-way market buying and selling to precious metals wholesalers, private investors, and local bullion coin dealers. Mint bullion coins are sold based on the prevailing market price of gold, silver, platinum, or palladium plus a small premium to cover minting, distribution, and marketing costs. For more information about the United States Mint’s bullion program, please visit here. For more information about the Mint facility at West Point, please visit here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

2020 American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Proof coin on sale April 9 United States Mint celebrates Carson City Mint sesquicentennial The health of the hobby, 2020 Buyers and sellers taking advantage of gold and silver prices but some inventories are low, say bullion dealers

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓