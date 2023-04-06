United States Mint to release 2023 American Buffalo Gold Proof coin on April 13

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2023 American Buffalo one-ounce gold Proof coin on April 13 at noon EDT.

The Mint launched the American Buffalo Coin Program in 2006. The one-ounce coin in this program is the first 24-karat gold Proof coin ever struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo one-ounce gold bullion coin. Designs depicted on this coin are based on the 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by sculptor James Earle Fraser. The obverse (heads) portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “2023.”

The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo (also known as a bison) and the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into a black outer sleeve bearing an embossed gold foil image of the coin’s reverse, and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The American Buffalo one-ounce gold Proof coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 13, 2023, at noon EDT.

