United States Mint to participate in Carson City Mint 150th anniversary celebration

Image by Florian Hirzinger under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Representatives from the United States Mint, the Nevada State Museum, and the State of Nevada will participate in a celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the production of the first coin at the Carson City Mint in 1870 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (PST). The event will be held at the Nevada State Museum (Carson City), 600 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

The event will include the ceremonial striking of a special sesquicentennial silver medallion on the historic Coin Press 1, which was used to produce coins bearing the “CC” mint mark. A buffet lunch reception and cake cutting will round out the program.

The following individuals will be in attendance:

  • David Ryder, Director, United States Mint
  • Steve Sisolak, Governor
  • Kate Marshall, Lt. Governor
  • Mark Amodei, U.S. Congressman
  • Zach Conine, State Treasurer
  • Robert Crowell, Mayor, Carson City

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

