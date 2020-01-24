United States Mint to participate in Carson City Mint 150th anniversary celebration

Representatives from the United States Mint, the Nevada State Museum, and the State of Nevada will participate in a celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the production of the first coin at the Carson City Mint in 1870 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (PST). The event will be held at the Nevada State Museum (Carson City), 600 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

The event will include the ceremonial striking of a special sesquicentennial silver medallion on the historic Coin Press 1, which was used to produce coins bearing the “CC” mint mark. A buffet lunch reception and cake cutting will round out the program.

The following individuals will be in attendance:

David Ryder, Director, United States Mint

Steve Sisolak, Governor

Kate Marshall, Lt. Governor

Mark Amodei, U.S. Congressman

Zach Conine, State Treasurer

Robert Crowell, Mayor, Carson City

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

