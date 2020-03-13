United States Mint temporarily closes public tours, gift shops, and coin store

Coin Update

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) is temporarily closing public tours of its facilities in Philadelphia and Denver beginning Monday, March 16. The Denver and Philadelphia Mint gift shops and the Washington, D.C. coin store will also be temporarily closed. This action is being taken to reduce the risk of Mint employees’ exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Mint Director David J. Ryder, “The health and safety of the Mint workforce is my highest priority. Many Mint employees interact with visitors from throughout the country and the world as tours are conducted. Public health officials are still learning about how COVID-19 spreads, so out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it is prudent to close our tours. I understand this is an inconvenience to people who were looking forward to seeing how we mint our nation’s coins and medals, but my employees and their well-being are my greatest concern. We intend for this to be a temporary rather than permanent closure of our public tours. The Mint will continue to fulfill its mission of protecting our nation’s strategic assets and producing trusted currency, while also taking appropriate precautions given current public health risks.” Ryder went on to state that no Mint employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mint will announce the resumption of public tours as well as its gift shops and coin store through a press release and via social media.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

