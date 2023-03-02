United States Mint releases U.S. Army 2.5-ounce silver medal March 6

Coin Update

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2.5-ounce Armed Forces silver medal honoring the U.S. Army beginning on March 6 at noon EST. Mintage is limited to 10,000 units. Orders are limited to one medal per household. This medal is part of the Mint’s Armed Forces series of medals, which honors each branch of the United States military.

The medal’s obverse (heads) design depicts Continental and modern soldiers “at the ready” with the weapons of their respective eras. They represent the continuity of the U.S. Army since its beginnings and its continuing mission to defend our country. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES ARMY and SINCE 1775. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Lucas Durham created the obverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted.

The reverse (tails) design juxtaposes the seven core values of the Army against the U.S. Army flag, with both the flag and its streamers lifted by a breeze. The streamers from several major battles have visible text, including APPOMATTOX 1865, LEXINGTON 1775, ABEYANCE 2014-2015, TET COUNTEROFFENSIVE 1968, and LUZON 1944-1945. Inscriptions are the Army’s core values — LOYALTY, DUTY, RESPECT, SELFLESS SERVICE, HONOR, INTEGRITY, and PERSONAL COURAGE. AIP Designer Emily Damstra created the design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

The Armed Forces silver medals are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver and are two inches in diameter. Each medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The 2.5-ounce U.S. Army silver medal is priced at $175. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product (product code S22ME), visit this page.

Click here to view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of March 6, 2023, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

