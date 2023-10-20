United States Mint releases 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set on October 26

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set on October 26 at noon EDT. The set is priced at $24.00 (product code 23GA).

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The 2023 coins celebrate and honor significant innovations from Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi. All four coins are included in the 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set.

These stunning Proof coins are struck in six percent zinc, 3.5 percent manganese, two percent nickel, and the balance copper. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designers created the four designs for 2023, which were sculpted by United States Mint medallic artists.

Ohio: This design depicts two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength required by both parties on the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a rustic shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “UNDERGROUND RAILROAD,” and “OHIO.” AIP Designer Beth Zaiken created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Stephen Layne.

Louisiana: This design depicts a Higgins Boat as it would have been deployed during World War II with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “THE HIGGINS BOAT,” and “LOUISIANA.” AIP Designer Dennis Friel created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Indiana: This design depicts a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early-style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy-style race car. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “INDIANA.” AIP Designer Ron Sanders created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Mississippi: This design depicts a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to the surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “FIRST HUMAN LUNG TRANSPLANT,” and “MISSISSIPPI.” AIP Designer Katelyn Arquette created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The obverse (heads) of all American Innovation $1 coins depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation, which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. All coins in the set were struck at the United States Mint at San Francisco. A certificate of authenticity is included in every set.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 26, 2023, at noon EDT.

