United States Mint participating in FUN Convention

Mighty Minter Layla and representatives from the United States Mint (Mint) will be participating in the Florida United Numismatist (FUN) Convention from January 9 -12, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819 West Concourse, Booth 144. The media will have the opportunity to meet with and interview the on-site Mint representatives. The 2020 American Silver Eagle coin will be released during the convention, and numerous United States Mint products will be on sale.

For additional information, contact Mike White at (202) 354-7241 or .

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES MINT

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

