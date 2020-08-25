Coin Update

United States Mint opens sales of colorized Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins on August 28

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for colorized Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins on August 28 at noon EDT. The colorization will be featured on the reverses (tails) of the Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar and the Basketball Hall of Fame clad half dollar. Mintage is set at 75,000 coins for each denomination.

These historic coins are the first in the Mint’s history to have color applied to their design elements. The reverse design of the colorized silver dollar depicts a basketball with black seams about to pass through a white net, with its rim rendered in a familiar orange hue associated with the sport and the Hall of Fame. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and ONE DOLLAR.

The reverse design of the colorized half dollar depicts an orange basketball with black seams about to pass through a white net, with the basketball and net’s rim rendered in two distinct shades of the familiar orange hue associated with the sport and the Hall of Fame. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and HALF DOLLAR.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program portrays the fast pace, intensity, and hands-on action of a basketball game — the constant, competitive struggle for possession of the ball and the skill required to clear the hoop. The design features three players reaching for the ball in unison, reflecting how the sport of basketball has brought together diverse people around the world through a simple, universal, and unifying athletic experience. Their arms are slightly elongated to emphasize the full exertion of physical and mental energy required to excel in this sport. The rim and net are subtle background design elements complementing the three players. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2020.

A certificate of authenticity accompanies each coin. A limited quantity of certificates of authenticity for each of the Basketball Hall of Fame colorized coins will be hand-signed and numbered by the Mint Director David J. Ryder. The signed and numbered certificates of authenticity will be randomly included in shipments for these products from the United States Mint’s fulfillment center.

The Basketball Hall of Fame colorized silver dollar (product code 20CN) is priced at $95.00, and the Basketball Hall of Fame colorized clad half dollar (product code 20CP) is priced at $55.00. The Mint is currently accepting orders only at its online catalog at:

Orders will be limited to two coins per household for each product option for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the limit will be removed. Information about shipping options is available on the website of the United States Mint.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of August 28, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

