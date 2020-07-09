United States Mint opens sales for set of Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve coins on July 10

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set honoring Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning on July 10 at noon EDT.

Priced at $11.50, this three-coin set (product code 20AF) includes one Uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint, one Uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and one Proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint. All coins feature a reverse (tails) design depicting a Red Mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle as it evolves from a very small plant to an adult tree. The design brings awareness to the Park’s endangered mangrove forest and the unique and delicate nature of how the species reproduces in salt water. Inscriptions are SALT RIVER BAY, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverses (heads) of the coins depict the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

All coins in the set are held in a durable plastic card with an image of Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve. The certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

Orders will be accepted online only. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Sets are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit the Mint’s website for details.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Click here for details.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 10, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

