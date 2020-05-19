Coin Update

United States Mint opens sales for 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program on June 4

Washington — Products in the United States Mint (Mint) 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program will go on sale June 4 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Available options and pricing are below.

PRODUCT
CODE

PRODUCT
OPTION

 INTRO
PRICE		 REGULAR
PRICE

ORDER
LIMIT
20CA

Proof $5 Gold Coin

 Per Grid Per Grid

1
20CB

Uncirculated $5 Gold Coin

 Per Grid Per Grid

1
20CC

Proof Silver Dollar Coin

 $69 $74

25
20CD

Uncirculated Silver Dollar Coin

 $64 $69

25
20CE

Proof Clad Half Dollar Coin

 $39 $44

None
20CG

Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar Coin

 $37 $42

None
20CH

Kids Set

 N/A $45

5

Pricing for the $5 gold coins is based on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products” table. Introductory prices are in effect until July 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EDT, after which regular pricing will take effect. The above household order limits will be in effect for the first 24 hours of sales.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Kids Set includes an Enhanced Uncirculated half dollar. The coin’s finish was created using a new advanced technique to laser polish some of the design elements while preserving the intricate details. Some areas of the Enhanced Uncirculated finish have a brighter sheen than a standard Uncirculated coin but not the full mirror-like appearance of a Proof coin. This product is expected to begin shipping in September 2020. Please visit our website for updates.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program includes the Mint’s first colorized coins. Colorized versions of the silver dollar and clad half dollar coins will be available later this year.

All coins in the program are dome-shaped and feature a common obverse (heads) design that portrays the fast pace, intensity, and hands-on action of a basketball game—the constant, competitive struggle for possession of the ball and the skill required to clear the hoop. The design features three players reaching for the ball in unison, reflecting how the sport of basketball has brought together diverse people around the world through a simple, universal, and unifying athletic experience. Their arms are slightly elongated to emphasize the full exertion of physical and mental energy required to excel in this sport. The rim and net are subtle background design elements complementing the three players. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2020.

The common reverse design depicts a basketball about to pass through the net, with the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and E PLURIBUS UNUM. Additional inscriptions include FIVE DOLLARS on the gold coin, ONE DOLLAR on the silver dollar, and HALF DOLLAR on the clad coin.

Mintage for this commemorative coin program is limited to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollar coins, and 750,000 half dollar coins. Coin prices include surcharges of $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each silver coin, and $5 for each half-dollar coin, which are authorized to be paid to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to fund an endowment that will enable increased operations and educational programming.

The Mint accepts orders online. Due to the impact of COVID-19, telephone ordering is not currently available. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of June 4, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

