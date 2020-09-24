Coin Update

United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso retires

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the numismatic press

One of Philadelphia’s and the U.S. Mint’s finest, Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso, has retired after creating designs of the nation’s coins and medals since 2009.

Gaudioso, a graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, earned his Master of Fine Arts from the New York Academy Graduate School of Figurative Art in New York City.

From 1995 to 1999, he studied sculpture at the prestigious Repin Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia. He is a classically trained draftsman and sculptor and taught figure drawing at Villanova University.

Prior to joining the United States Mint’s sculpting-engraving department in 2009, Gaudioso worked as a master painter and designer for America’s oldest and largest stained glass studio, Willet Hauser.

Design and Sculpting Credits

The Secretary of the Treasury selected these designs for use on a coin or medal. The artist also executed the sculpts required to produce these coins and medals.

  • 2018 Native American $1 coin – reverse
  • 2015 Presidential $1 coins – Lyndon B. Johnson obverse
  • 2014 Presidential $1 coins – Warren G. Harding obverse
  • 2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Lucretia Garfield reverse
  • 2011 Montford Point Marines Congressional Gold Medal – obverse
  • 2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Ho-Chunk Nation obverse
  • 2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Oglala Sioux Tribe obverse

Sculpting Credits

The artist executed the sculpts required to produce these coins and medals.

  • 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program – Common obverse
  • 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park reverse
  • 2020 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin Program – obverse
  • 2019 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal – reverse
  • 2019 American Legion Commemorative Coin Program – Silver reverse
  • 2019 American Innovation $1 Coin Program – Georgia reverse
  • 2019 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – War in the Pacific National Historical Park reverse
  • 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Medals (Marine Corps) – obverse
  • 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Medals (Navy) – obverse
  • 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore reverse
  • 2017 American Liberty High Relief 24-karat Gold Coin and Silver Medal – reverse
  • 2017 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – George Rogers Clark National Historic Park reverse
  • 2016 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Elizabeth Bloomer “Betty” Ford obverse
  • 2016 Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Program – Silver obverse
  • 2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program – Clad obverse
  • 2015 Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March Congressional Gold Medal – reverse
  • 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program – Clad obverse
  • 2015 March of Dimes Silver Dollar Coin – obverse
  • 2014 Civil Air Patrol Congressional Gold Medal – reverse
  • 2014 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Lou Hoover obverse
  • 2013 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Edith Wilson obverse
  • 2013 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin Program – reverse
  • 2013 Presidential $1 Coins – William Howard Taft obverse
  • 2013 5-Star Generals Commemorative Coin Program – Gold obverse
  • 2012 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Frances Cleveland (Term 1) reverse
  • 2012 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Caroline Harrison obverse
  • 2012 National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Silver Dollar Coin – obverse
  • 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – El Yunque National Forest reverse
  • 2011 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Olympic National Park reverse
  • 2011 United States Army Commemorative Coin Program – Silver obverse
  • 2011 Medal of Honor Commemorative Coin Program – Gold reverse
  • 2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Julia Grant obverse
  • 2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Pueblo of Acoma Tribe obverse
  • 2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Cherokee Nation obverse
  • 2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe obverse

