United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso retires

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the numismatic press

One of Philadelphia’s and the U.S. Mint’s finest, Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso, has retired after creating designs of the nation’s coins and medals since 2009.

Gaudioso, a graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, earned his Master of Fine Arts from the New York Academy Graduate School of Figurative Art in New York City.

From 1995 to 1999, he studied sculpture at the prestigious Repin Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia. He is a classically trained draftsman and sculptor and taught figure drawing at Villanova University.

Prior to joining the United States Mint’s sculpting-engraving department in 2009, Gaudioso worked as a master painter and designer for America’s oldest and largest stained glass studio, Willet Hauser.

Design and Sculpting Credits

The Secretary of the Treasury selected these designs for use on a coin or medal. The artist also executed the sculpts required to produce these coins and medals.

2018 Native American $1 coin – reverse

2015 Presidential $1 coins – Lyndon B. Johnson obverse

2014 Presidential $1 coins – Warren G. Harding obverse

2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Lucretia Garfield reverse

2011 Montford Point Marines Congressional Gold Medal – obverse

2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Ho-Chunk Nation obverse

2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Oglala Sioux Tribe obverse

Sculpting Credits

The artist executed the sculpts required to produce these coins and medals.

2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program – Common obverse

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park reverse

2020 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin Program – obverse

2019 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal – reverse

2019 American Legion Commemorative Coin Program – Silver reverse

2019 American Innovation $1 Coin Program – Georgia reverse

2019 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – War in the Pacific National Historical Park reverse

2018 World War I Centennial Silver Medals (Marine Corps) – obverse

2018 World War I Centennial Silver Medals (Navy) – obverse

2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore reverse

2017 American Liberty High Relief 24-karat Gold Coin and Silver Medal – reverse

2017 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – George Rogers Clark National Historic Park reverse

2016 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Elizabeth Bloomer “Betty” Ford obverse

2016 Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Program – Silver obverse

2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program – Clad obverse

2015 Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March Congressional Gold Medal – reverse

2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program – Clad obverse

2015 March of Dimes Silver Dollar Coin – obverse

2014 Civil Air Patrol Congressional Gold Medal – reverse

2014 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Lou Hoover obverse

2013 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Edith Wilson obverse

2013 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin Program – reverse

2013 Presidential $1 Coins – William Howard Taft obverse

2013 5-Star Generals Commemorative Coin Program – Gold obverse

2012 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Frances Cleveland (Term 1) reverse

2012 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Caroline Harrison obverse

2012 National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Silver Dollar Coin – obverse

2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – El Yunque National Forest reverse

2011 America the Beautiful Quarters Program – Olympic National Park reverse

2011 United States Army Commemorative Coin Program – Silver obverse

2011 Medal of Honor Commemorative Coin Program – Gold reverse

2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program – Julia Grant obverse

2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Pueblo of Acoma Tribe obverse

2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Cherokee Nation obverse

2008 Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program – Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe obverse

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!