United States Mint invites customers and collectors to participate in market research study

The United States Mint (Mint) invites your readers to participate in a new research study to collect customer preferences on Mint products and customer service. The survey, which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete, is available through February 20, 2023, at http://www.usmintsurvey.com/.

The survey is being conducted by NAXION, a market research and consulting firm with whom the Mint has a long-term business relationship. Participation in this survey is voluntary, and survey responses will be kept anonymous.

The survey aims to understand:

Customer preferences when purchasing U.S. Mint numismatic products and specific products purchased.

From what channels consumers are purchasing newly minted Mint numismatic products (e.g., U.S. Mint, dealers, auction sites, etc.).

The services and products which could encourage buyers to purchase newly minted numismatic products from the Mint.

We appreciate your informing your readers about this survey through your publications, websites, and social media so that the Mint can better serve customers and collectors throughout the numismatic community.

