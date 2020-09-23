United States Mint introduces rolls and bags of Connecticut American Innovation $1 coins on September 29

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for Connecticut American Innovation $1 coins packaged in collectible rolls and bags beginning on September 29 at noon EDT. These new additions to the Mint’s product lineup contain uncirculated $1 coins from the Philadelphia and Denver facilities. Available product options and pricing are below.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 20GRA 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 20GRE 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 20GBA 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 20GBE 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

The reverse (tails) of the Connecticut American Innovation $1 coin depicts the Gerber Variable Scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200%, a shape which resembles the state of Connecticut. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, GERBER VARIABLE SCALE, and CONNECTICUT. The year of minting (2020), mint mark (“P” or “D”), and the inscription E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the coin’s edge.

The obverse (heads) of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions IN GOD WE TRUST and $1. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The Mint is currently accepting orders for the bags and rolls of Connecticut American Innovation $1 coins here. For all products available in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit here.

Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have, but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of September 29, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

