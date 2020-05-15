United States Mint introduces new storage box for collectible coin rolls on May 18

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will roll out the new Coin Roll Collector Box (product code K65) on May 18 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The new storage box replaces the Quarter Roll Collector’s Box (K61) and the Dollar Coin Rolls Collector’s Box (K62).

Priced at $16.25, the Coin Roll Collector Box conveniently stores rolls of $1 coins or quarters issued in the Native American $1 Coin Program, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, and the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The box will also accommodate coin rolls issued under past programs, including the Presidential $1 Coin Program, the 50 State Quarters Program, and the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters Program. Up to five $1 coin rolls (25 coins per roll) or five quarter rolls (40 quarters per roll) can be stored.

The Coin Roll Collector Box measures 6.5 in. x 4.5 in. x 1.5 in. and is constructed of chipboard wrapped in black leather-textured paper. The United States Mint seal is imprinted on the box in silver-colored foil. A plain white, disposable sleeve protects the exterior surfaces during transport.

The Mint accepts orders online. Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of May 18, 2020, at noon EDT.

