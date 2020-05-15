Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint introduces new storage box for collectible coin rolls on May 18

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will roll out the new Coin Roll Collector Box (product code K65) on May 18 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The new storage box replaces the Quarter Roll Collector’s Box (K61) and the Dollar Coin Rolls Collector’s Box (K62).

Priced at $16.25, the Coin Roll Collector Box conveniently stores rolls of $1 coins or quarters issued in the Native American $1 Coin Program, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, and the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The box will also accommodate coin rolls issued under past programs, including the Presidential $1 Coin Program, the 50 State Quarters Program, and the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters Program. Up to five $1 coin rolls (25 coins per roll) or five quarter rolls (40 quarters per roll) can be stored.

The Coin Roll Collector Box measures 6.5 in. x 4.5 in. x 1.5 in. and is constructed of chipboard wrapped in black leather-textured paper. The United States Mint seal is imprinted on the box in silver-colored foil. A plain white, disposable sleeve protects the exterior surfaces during transport.

The Mint accepts orders online. Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, our sales centers are closed until further notice. Click here for details.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of May 18, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending January 12, 2020 Mint to release 2020 Silver Proof Set on April 17 at noon U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 19, 2020 U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 28, 2019

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓