Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson participates in the Biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit

By Leave a Comment

Washington — United States Mint (Mint) Director Ventris C. Gibson participated in the Gospel Inspiration Breakfast hosted by Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated. The breakfast was part of a four-day series of events held September 22-25, 2023, as part of the biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to stand before you today as the Director of the United States Mint. It is important for young adults to have the tools necessary for financial literacy, and it’s equally important to have keen awareness of our Nation,” remarked Ms. Gibson. “Working together, the dedicated men and women of the United States Mint tell America’s story through coins and medals that celebrate the people and events that shaped our country with the hope of inspiring future generations to come.”

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization for African-American mothers of children ages 2 to 19, dedicated to raising the next generation of African-American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Historic change: The soaring life of pilot Bessie Coleman Ohio American Innovation $1 coin products on sale January 30 2023 American Women quarters rolls and bags — Bessie Coleman on sale February 14 New appointee joins Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as member Specially Qualified in Sculpture or Medallic Arts

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓