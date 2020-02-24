Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint Director David J. Ryder to participate in the American Numismatic Association’s 2020 National Money Show

By Leave a Comment

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will be at booth #729 at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) National Money Show on February 27, 2020, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA.

Mint Director David J. Ryder will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 27, at 9:15 a.m. (ET), followed by a product signing event at booth #729 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hover to zoom.

The Mint will be releasing the 2020 United States Mint Proof Set (product code 20RG) on February 27 at noon.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

  • Speak with United States Mint employees
  • View holograms of various characters and products at the booth
  • Meet “Mighty Minter” Layla the Peahen
  • Obtain free educational resources for educators
  • Gather information on the Mint’s H.I.P. Pocket Change website, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of the link between coins and American history and culture
  • Provide their email addresses to receive product updates and alerts and opt-in as a Mint customer
  • Participate in the “Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer trivia questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics
  • Exchange money for the most recently released America the Beautiful Quarters coin
  • Get help downloading the MyUSMint mobile application.

A wide variety of Mint products will be available for purchase over the counter, including the 2020 American Silver Eagle Proof coin; 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set, Birth Set, and Congratulations Sets; and 2019 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coins. The Mint will also be selling Bureau of Engraving and Printing products, including $1 five–note uncut currency sheet; $1 50–note uncut currency sheet; and $2 32–note uncut currency sheet.

All products are available for purchase through the Mint’s online catalog or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Additional information about coins and collecting can be found on the Mint’s website. For more information about the BEP or currency production, please click here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

National Park of American Samoa quarter launch and coin exchange United States Mint to launch 51st America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin on February 13 First 2020 America the Beautiful quarter celebrates the National Park of American Samoa United States Mint to participate in Carson City Mint 150th anniversary celebration

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓