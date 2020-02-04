United States Mint celebrates Carson City Mint sesquicentennial

Carson City, Nevada — United States Mint Director David J. Ryder today joined officials of the state of Nevada and representatives of the Nevada State Museum to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first coin produced at the Carson City Mint.

Director Ryder reflected on the facility’s legacy:

The Carson City Mint holds a special place in the United States Mint’s history. Some of our most beautiful coins were produced here, including the iconic Morgan silver dollar, which is still popular with collectors today. I am proud to acknowledge the people who worked here and the important role the facility played in the community.

An Act of Congress established the Carson City Mint in 1863 to address the coinage needs brought about by the discovery of the Comstock Lode. The facility operated from 1870 to 1899 and produced gold and silver coins, including dimes, 20-cent pieces, quarters, half dollars, Trade dollars, Morgan dollars, five-dollar gold pieces, 10-dollar gold pieces, and 20-dollar gold pieces. From 1899 to 1933, the building served as a United States Assay Office for gold and silver. The building was sold to the state of Nevada in 1939.

Ryder joined Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Lt. Governor Kate Marshall, Congressman Mark Amodei, State Treasurer Zach Conine, Mayor Robert Crowell, Nevada State Museum Director Myron Freedman, and History Curator Robert Nylen, to celebrate this milestone.

The event kicked off with the symbolic opening of the historic front doors of the Carson City Mint and the ringing of the Mint Bell by Director Ryder. Additional highlights included the ceremonial striking of a Nevada State Museum .999 fine silver medallion on the historic Coin Press 1, which struck the first “CC” mint mark coin in 1870. A lecture program, buffet lunch reception, and cake cutting rounded out the celebration.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

