United States Mint begins sales of Kennedy half dollar product options on June 1

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for rolls and bags containing 2020 Kennedy half dollar coins on June 1 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Available product options include the following:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 20KA 200-Coin Bag P and D $147.50 20KB Two-Roll Set P and D $34.50

Coins in both product options are circulating finish, but have never been placed in circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$10” for the face value. The bags are marked with a “P” and “D” for the mint of origin and “$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Kennedy half dollar was introduced in 1964 to commemorate President John F. Kennedy following his assassination in 1963. The coin’s obverse (heads) features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2020.

The reverse (tails) design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and HALF DOLLAR.

The Mint accepts orders online. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

The bags and rolls of Kennedy half dollars are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Learn more about this convenient ordering method here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of June 1, 2020, at noon EDT.

