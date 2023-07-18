Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United States Mint artists create tributes to Saint-Gaudens “Victory”

By Leave a Comment

Emily S. Damstra is a United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer whose work has been featured on many modern U.S. coins and medals. Image courtesy of PCGS.

Free autographed prints will be available from Kevin Lipton while supplies last at American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

(Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) July 17, 2023 — Four acclaimed artists who have designed coins and medals for the United States Mint now have produced artwork commemorating the famous Victory statue crafted a century ago by another acclaimed numismatic designer, Augustus Saint-Gaudens. Free, hand-signed, and numbered copies of their renditions of Victory will be available while supplies last at the American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money.

The four artists are Emily Damstra, Miley Frost, Michael Gaudioso, and John Mercanti. Their Victory artworks were commissioned by Kevin Lipton Rare Coins in Beverly Hills, California. During the convention, Lipton will display one of only three privately owned reductions of Saint-Gaudens’ famous masterpiece statue that has been in New York’s Central Park area since 1903.

High-quality 8-by-10-inch prints of the artwork will be available free while supplies last Tuesday through Friday, August 8 to 11, courtesy of Lipton and Rare Collectibles TV.

PCGS exclusive label signer Emily S. Damstra is among the artists whose work will be offered for free at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, PA. Her rendition of “Victory” is seen here. Image courtesy of Kevin Lipton and Rare Collectibles TV.

The autographed prints can be obtained, and visitors can see the Victory statue, at booth #606 at the ANA convention. The specific times for personal appearances by the artists will be announced later.

The original model for the Victory statue was Harriette Eugenia Anderson, who later was Saint-Gaudens’ model for what is known today as America’s most beautiful coins, the Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles of 1907 to 1933.

As part of the Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has created 13 designs produced on United States coins, including the new reverse of American Silver Eagle coins introduced in 2021, and three designs for United States Mint medals.

Among her many artistic accomplishments, Frost created the “Family of Eagles” featured on the reverse of one-ounce American Gold Eagle bullion coins for 35 years, from 1986 to 2021.

A sculptor-engraver at the United States Mint from 2008 to 2020, Gaudioso’s numerous sculpting and engraving credits include the new Type Two American Silver Eagle coins introduced in 2021, and obverses of the 2014 Warren G. Harding and 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential dollars.

An engraver at the United States Mint between 1974 and 2010, Mercanti produced more coin and medal designs than any employee in the Mint’s history. They include the original reverse design of the popular American Silver Eagle coins and five of the 50 State Quarters: Arkansas, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The ANA 2023 World’s Fair of Money will be in Halls A and B of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 8-12. For additional information about the convention, visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

For information about Kevin Lipton Rare Coins, call 310-712-8118, and for information about Rare Collectibles TV, call 800-581-7273 or visit www.RareCollectiblesTV.com.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United States Mint 2021 American Liberty gold coin garners COTY award recognition Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet February 28 and March 1 Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet April 18 New third edition of Q. David Bowers’s Guide Book of Barber Silver Coinage will debut at the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓