United States Mint and Royal Mint collaborate on Mayflower Anniversary coins and medals

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) and The Royal Mint (United Kingdom) have collaborated to create two limited-edition sets marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage.

The story of the Mayflower is one that connects multiple communities, cultures, and countries. This transatlantic voyage brought 102 Pilgrims and migrants from Europe across the Atlantic and established a new foundation for governance in the New World.

The United States Mint and the Royal Mint have produced a joint two-coin gold Proof set and a silver coin and medal Proof set that will be released for sale this fall. The coin and medal designs come together to tell the story of the Pilgrims, the Mayflower’s journey, and the impact the Pilgrims’ arrival had on the native Wampanoag people.

The 24-karat gold set features a one-quarter ounce Proof U.S. $10 coin and a one-quarter ounce Proof U.K. £25 coin. The silver ounce-Proof £2 coin and medal set are struck in .999 fine silver.

The reverse of the U.K. coins and the U.S. coin and medal contained in the sets were designed by Chris Costello, who used multiple stylistic elements to tie them together. These include the choice of font and North Star on the U.K. coin, which connects to the image of the sun in the U.S. coin, symbolizing a new day. That symbolism is also a reference to the Wampanoag people who inhabited the region, and were known as the “People of the Dawn.”

“I am extremely proud of these coins and medals,” said United States Mint Director David J. Ryder. “These designs are yet another chapter in the long history of the United States Mint’s commitment to producing stunning medallic art. These sets are tangible representations of our longstanding friendship and alliance with Britain.”

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coins for the Royal Mint, said:

We are delighted to have created two unique sets which commemorate such a pivotal moment in our combined history. Chris Costello has beautifully retold the Mayflower story through numismatic art, while also highlighting important themes which continue to resonate with us in the U.K. and U.S. today.

About the Designs

The British and American coin designs come together to tell the story of the departure and arrival of the Mayflower. The story begins on the obverse of the British coin depicting Queen Elizabeth II and the Monarchy. The reverse depicts a dynamic and exciting image of the Mayflower in the early stages of the voyage, guided by the North Star, carrying the hopes and dreams of the Pilgrims and their life in the New World. The story then continued on the obverse of the U.S. gold coin depicting a Wampanoag family watching from their world as the Mayflower arrives from foreign shores.

U.S. 24K Gold Coin Obverse

Depicts a Wampanoag family from the border of the design as the Mayflower arrives

from foreign shores. A young boy steps on the border, representing the intersection of the Wampanoag people in their Patuxet homeland and the Mayflower passengers. Inscriptions are E PLURIBUS UNUM, PATUXET, and $10.

U.S. 24K Gold Coin Reverse

Depicts portraits of a Pilgrim man and woman, representing the beginnings of a transition from a monarchy to democracy. The dual portraits symbolize a democratic organization, with their resolute expressions focused on a self-determined future. A pair of mayflower blossoms flank the design. Inscriptions are 1620, PLYMOUTH, 2020, IN GOD WE TRUST, AU 24K ¼ OZ. and UNITED STATES of AMERICA.

U.K. 24k Gold Coin Obverse

All U.K. currency features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse, designed by Jody Clark.

U.K. 24k Gold Coin Reverse

The coin depicts the Mayflower bursting out of the frame as it sails through the rough seas.

This dramatic interpretation of the ship on its journey to the New World represents the determination of the passengers and crew to find a new way of life.

Silver Medal Obverse

Features a Mayflower family bracing against the cold and windy weather, foreshadowing their coming hardships, while the ship is anchored in the harbor. A pair of mayflower blossoms flank the design. Inscriptions are A CIVIL BODY POLITICK, 1620-2020, and MAYFLOWER COMPACT.

Silver Medal Reverse

Depicts a Wampanoag man and woman employing a planting technique used to grow several crops that were staples for the Wampanoag people. This method helped keep the soil healthy, maintaining the resources for annual plantings and successful harvests. The inscription SUSTAINERS OF LIFE recalls not only this sustainable planting technique, but also the critical skills the Wampanoag people afforded the Pilgrims by teaching them how to successfully plant and harvest the land. The additional inscription is PEOPLE OF THE DAWN.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayer.

About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has an unbroken history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. Based in the Tower of London for over 500 years, by 1812 the Royal Mint had moved out of the Tower to premises on London’s Tower Hill. In 1967, the building of a new Royal Mint began on its current site in South Wales, U.K., to accommodate the minting of U.K. decimal coinage.

Today, the Royal Mint is the world’s largest export mint, supplying coins to the U.K. and overseas countries. The Royal Mint has also diversified into a number of other complementary businesses, building on the values that have been at the heart of the organisation throughout its history — authenticity, security, precious metals, craftsmanship, and design.

Precious Metals

Throughout history, the Royal Mint’s name has been synonymous with precious metals and bullion. The organisation trades physical and digital precious metal worldwide and has a global network of distributor partners.

Consumer Coin Division

The organisation runs a thriving commemorative coin business, gifting, and a collector services division retailing historic coins, an authentication and valuation service and secure storage.

The Royal Mint Experience

The Royal Mint entered the tourism business in 2016 when it opened its popular visitor centre, the Royal Mint Experience, at its home in Llantrisant, South Wales. The attraction welcomes around 100,000 visitors a year.

