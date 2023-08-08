United States Mint 2023 American Liberty high relief gold coin and 2023 American Liberty silver medal available August 10

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2023 American Liberty high relief gold coin and silver medal beginning on August 10 at noon EDT.

Since its establishment more than 230 years ago, the Mint has issued a vast array of coins with the concept of liberty personified by allegorical female figures. In 2021, the Mint moved beyond the use of traditional portraiture personifying liberty as “Lady Liberty,” and issued American Liberty coins and medals with a design depicting a wild American Mustang bucking off a western-style saddle to evoke throwing off the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution.

The 2023 American Liberty high relief gold coin and American Liberty silver medal, once again, offer a different interpretation — a bold representation of the perseverance of American liberty.

The obverse (heads) design features a bristlecone pine, a species native to California, Nevada, and Utah, and is thought to be among the oldest living organisms on Earth, living up to 5,000 years. Bristlecone pines grow in places where other plants cannot and are often the species first to repopulate the land after cataclysmic changes, such as a lava run or glacial runoff. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joe Menna.

The reverse (tails) depicts a young bald eagle standing on a rocky outcropping moments before it takes flight. Inscriptions on the American Liberty Gold Coin are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “1 OZ.,” “.9999 FINE GOLD,” “$100,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The design was created and sculpted by metallic artist John McGraw. Inscriptions on the obverse of the American Liberty Silver Medal are “LIBERTY,” “WE SHALL PERSEVERE,” and “2023,” with “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” on the reverse.

American Liberty high relief gold coins are produced at the Mint’s West Point facility, and the American Liberty silver medals are produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia facility.

Each American Liberty gold coin contains one ounce of 99.99 percent fine, 24-karat gold. The mintage is set at 12,500 for each coin, with orders limited to three per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The American Liberty silver medal each contains one ounce of 99.9 percent fine silver. The mintage limit is set at 75,000 for each medal, with orders limited to five per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Each American Liberty gold coin and silver medal is hand-packaged in a black presentation case accompanied by the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

Pricing for the gold coin is determined by the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. Click here for current pricing information. The American Liberty silver medal is priced at $82.00.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the American Liberty high relief gold coin and American Liberty silver medal (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), please visit:

Additional products in the American Liberty Coin Program are available here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of August 10, 2023, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

