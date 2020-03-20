Coin Update

United States Mint 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set available March 24

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set (product code 20AA) on March 24 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Priced at $16.00, this 10-coin set consists of five Uncirculated quarters from the Philadelphia Mint and five Uncirculated quarters from the Denver Mint. The coins have reverse (tails) designs representing the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Program honorees:

  • National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
  • Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut)
  • Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands)
  • Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont)
  • Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas)

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the set features the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model.

The Mint accepts orders here and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set can also be ordered through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Click here for more details.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of March 24, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

