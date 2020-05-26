Coin Update

United Kingdom: Third and final £2 coin in the James Cook anniversary trilogy series released

The Royal Mint has released (18th May) their third and final coin which is part of the three-year series and recognised the 250th anniversary and chronicled the three-year extraordinary journey of Captain James Cook and his crew aboard the HM Bark Endeavour, beginning in August 1768. It is the first time Captain Cook has been commemorated on a series of UK coins with a three-year coin series marking his epic voyage. The son of a farmhand, Captain James Cook grew up in the historic port of Whitby in North Yorkshire, England.

That first voyage enhanced Britain’s knowledge of new places, peoples, and plants, but Cook was unable to find the fabled southern continent: Antarctica.

The three coins in the series are created by Royal Mint artist Gary Breeze, whose design commemorates Captain Cook’s exploration of Australasia with a motif featuring a Maori canoe near the bow of the HM Bark Endeavour.

Charts of New Zealand and Botany Bay can be seen in the background as well as a swirling pattern that is inspired by the decorative paddles that the Maori gave as gifts. By placing all three coins in a specific triangular figure, they create a larger design.

The obverse side of each coin includes the fifth numismatic effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark, which was introduced onto all British circulation and many commemorative coins since 2015. The edge of this coin includes the incused lettering OCEANI INVESTIGATOR ACERRIMVS.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
Two pounds

Bi-metallic

 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc.

Unlimited
Two pounds

.925 Silver

 12 g 28.4 mm Proof

4,795
Two pounds

.9167 Gold

  15.97 g 28.4 mm Proof

340

These commemorative coins will not be entering general circulation; the only way to acquire them is to subscribe for the three-coin series or purchase them individually. Presented in a Royal Mint custom case to accommodate the gold or silver options, each Proof coin will be issued in a low mintage.

Those who have ordered all three coins in the series by subscription will receive the 2020 coin in a custom three-coin case.

The Brilliant Uncirculated base metal versions will receive a specially produced folder to accommodate all three coins. For additional information about this coin and others available from the Royal Mint, please visit their website.

