United Kingdom: The Royal Mint unveils first coin designs in its Star Wars trilogy film collection

The Royal Mint has released the first of a new series dedicated to perhaps one of the most successful film franchises in history. The Star Wars story tells of the adventures of characters “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” in which humans and many species of aliens, often referred to as humanoid, co-exist with robots typically known as droids. Created by American film producer George Lucas, his original intention was to film an adaptation of the Flash Gordon serial, but he could not obtain the rights. In 1971, he began developing his own space opera. His initial script was submitted to executives at 20th Century Fox studios, who decided to invest in the project. By 1974, he had expanded the story into the first draft of a screenplay, and as Fox studios expected the film would be of limited financial success, it was given a relatively low budget. The British connection to the Star Wars project was that production was moved to Elstree Studios in England to help save on cost. Many of the scenes were shot in England, and also featured a number of British actors, including those who portrayed the droids C-3PO and R2-D2, with the actual Star Wars robots having been built by the small English company Peteric Engineering. Many of the film’s special effects were also created by technicians in the United Kingdom and would go on to receive many accolades for their originality and creativity. The trilogy would go on to make international stars out of the three primary cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. The trilogy was recognised by the American Academy of Motion Pictures, with the original Star Wars having received 10 nominations and six Academy awards. The Empire Strikes Back received three nominations, winning two Academy awards, and Return of the Jedi received four nominations with one Academy award. In terms of merchandising, the success of the Star Wars trilogy of films led the brand to become one of the most merchandised franchises in the world. By 1987, the first three films earned $2.6 billion in merchandising revenue, and by 2012, the first six films produced approximately $20 billion in merchandising revenue.

Designed by Ffion Gwillim, the first collection features images of C-3PO and R2-D2, as both characters are seen inside the Millennium Falcon, the infamous starship which has played a role in some of the greatest victories of the Rebel Alliance and the New Republic. As part of the motif, a special lenticular (or latent) image feature relating to the iconic duo is placed above the primary design. When the coin is tilted under a source of light, both Tatooine and the Rebel Alliance starbird logo are revealed. The quarter-ounce gold has a static image in place of the lenticular feature. Below the droids is the iconic STAR WARS logo.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation-type coins since 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 25 POUNDS, and the year of issue, 2023, also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. 

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 20,000
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 12,500
50 pence

.9167 Gold

 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 200

2 pounds

 .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof

3,000

5 pounds

 .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof

750

10 pounds

 .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof

350

25 pounds

 .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof

500

100 pounds

 .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

250

Both versions of the 50-Pence Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver 50-pence Proof versions are presented in a custom perspex lucite frame case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases accompanied by certificates of authenticity. The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

The “Star Wars” collection is sure to appeal to both avid Star Wars enthusiasts wanting to expand their dedicated collection of memorabilia and all levels of coin collectors wishing to include the iconic characters to their collection. Three additional designs in the collection will feature Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, and Han Solo with Chewbacca.

