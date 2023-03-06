Coin Update

United Kingdom: The Bull of Clarence features on the fourth gold and silver coins in “Royal Tudor Beasts” Collection

The Royal Mint, in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, have released the fourth coin in their “Royal Tudor Beasts” Collection. Historic Royal Palaces is the administrative trust that cares for six British royal sites, including Hampton Court Palace, once the home of the powerful Tudor dynasty and the infamous King Henry VIII and his many wives. 

Each of the designs in this 10-coin collection is based on the Tudor Beasts statues at Hampton Court and has been created by artist David Lawrence, with each design combining a unique balance of naturalistic elements with stylised, heraldic depictions. The latest design which is shared on the gold, silver, and cupro-nickel strikes, features the mighty Bull of Clarence holding a shield emblazoned with the Tudor Rose. The Tudor Rose signifies the marriage between King Henry VII and Elizabeth of York, parents of Henry VIII, and which united the House of Lancaster and the House of York. Above the primary design is the text BULL OF CLARENCE with the year of release, 2023, shown below.

The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The obverse also includes the year of release and the denomination from 500 POUNDS to 2 POUNDS as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. 

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
5 pounds

Cupro-nickel

 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc.

Unlimited
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.2 g 38.6 mm Reverse Proof

*500
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof

5,000
5 pounds

.999 Silver

 62.4 g 40 mm Proof

1,250
10 pounds

.999 Silver

 156.29 g 65 mm Proof

250
10 pounds

.999 Silver

 312.59 g 65 mm Proof

100
25 pounds

.9999 Gold

 7.8 g 22 mm Proof

650
100 pounds

.9999 Gold

 31.21 g 32.6 mm Proof

300
200 pounds

.9999 Gold

 62.42 g 40 mm Proof

60
500 pounds

.9999 Gold

 156.295 g 50 mm Proof

20

The full range of the “Tudor Beasts” coins are available as limited-edition precious metal Proof editions and are custom presented in a variety of options according to their metal, weight, and denomination. *The Reverse Proof silver strike is available as a two-coin set. The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel £5 edition is available and presented in a colourful folder with images and informative text. For additional information about these and other coins in the series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

