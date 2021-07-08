United Kingdom: The adventures of Alice in Wonderland feature on new range of gold and silver Proof coins

The Royal Mint has released (5th July) a new range of gold and silver Proof-quality collector coins featuring designs from one of the more enduring children’s classics, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Created in collaboration with the V&A, this coin range is exclusively available from the Royal Mint’s “Treasury of Tales” series. The release of the range of gold, silver, and base metal coins also coincides with the launch at the awe-inspiring Victoria and Albert Museum during the 150th anniversary of Through the Looking Glass.

The coin range is an imaginative tribute to one of the most imaginative tales in literary history and its creative author who was truly ahead of his time. The tale written by author Lewis Carroll (1832–1898) is a truly original literary masterpiece and timeless story about an inquisitive young girl called Alice whose mind-bending trip into Wonderland is a classic example of literary nonsense, a popular form of writing in the mid-19th century.

Focusing on a young girl named Alice, she falls through a rabbit hole, really a metaphor for the entry into the unknown and into a subterranean fantasy world populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures. One such character is the Cheshire Cat, whose physical characteristic includes a broad grin is sometimes interpreted as a guiding spirit for Alice.

The reverse side of the coins is inspired by the original drawings and illustrations of Sir John Tenniel — one of which features on the reverse design of the series and is designed by graphic illustrator Ffion Gwillim.

Coin 1 — ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND. First published in 1865, the reverse side features an original illustration of Alice who first encounters the Cheshire Cat perched in a tree, smiling broadly. The text under the design reads ALICE’S ADVENTURES in WONDERLAND.

Coin 2 — THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS. First published in 1871, the reverse side features an illustration with Alice who encounters her first meeting with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. Below the primary design is the text THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS.

The obverse side on both designs includes the fifth definitive effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Jody Clark and introduced onto all British circulation and commemorative coins since 2015. The denomination from 1 POUND to 100 POUNDS and the year of release 2021 are included in the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Five pounds x two Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited Five pounds x two Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 15,000 (each) One pound x two .999 Silver 15.71 g 27 mm Proof 5,510 (each) Two pounds x two .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof with applied colour 3,510 (each) 25 pounds x two .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 510 (each) 100 pounds x two .9999 Gold 31.2 g 32.6 mm Proof 160 (each)

Both versions of the cupro-nickel £5 crown are presented in a blister-type folder and include illustrations and text about the publications Through the Looking Glass and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The half-ounce and one-ounce silver Proof quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and informative booklet.

The gold quarter-ounce and one-ounce Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom polished hardwood case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and informative booklet.

The range can be purchased as two-coin sets or individually. For additional information about the entire range, please visit the website of the Royal Mint.

