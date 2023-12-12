United Kingdom: second design in “Six Decades of 007” gold and silver coin series features Bond’s underwater sports car

The Royal Mint has released the second design in its tribute series to the iconic James Bond film franchise which first debuted in 1962. The first coin was dedicated to the decade of the 1960s and the blockbuster film You Only Live Twice while the second coin focuses on the decade of the 1970s. The James Bond franchise went from strength to strength throughout the 70s, entering a second golden age under the stewardship of new leading man Sir Roger Moore (1927–2017). Secret agent James Bond, a British spy known as 007, is an elite MI6 agent with a “licence to kill” and in a succession of dangerous missions, the daring spy employs extraordinary cunning, gadgets, courage, and survival instincts to hunt down and confront some of the world’s most notorious and memorable villains. Although the franchise began the decade with a nod to the past, it strode into the future, crossing genres and continuing to deliver the inimitable Bond that fans had come to know and love. Coupled with an incredibly creative and colourful cast of characters, this cinematic experimentation made the 1970s a truly memorable decade of 007.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Live And Let Die, the second coin features another futuristic gadget with a commemorative coin designed by award-winning design agency Bison Bison. The reverse side features Wet Nellie a custom-built submarine designed by “Q Branch” made from Bond’s Lotus Esprit S1 Sports Car. Featured in the hit movie The Spy Who Loved Me, the famous sequence saw Bond dive underwater in his previously pristine Lotus Esprit. As the water filled around the car, the machine transformed into a submersible underwater vehicle at the press of a button. The automobile/submarine is backed by the titles of each of the decade’s Bond films, and the iconic 007 logo, stylised as it appeared in the 1970s.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins since 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 200 POUNDS and year of issue 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 4,007 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 760 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 360 25 pounds .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm. Proof 660 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof 260 200 pounds .9999 Gold 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 85





The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel crown coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. The gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

