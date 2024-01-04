United Kingdom: Royal Mint reveals their commemorative coin collection for 2024

The Royal Mint has unveiled the commemorative coin programme for 2024 which includes one £5 traditional crown, two £2 coins, and two 50-pence coins marking important national events. The annual mint/Proof sets have been released since 1971 without interruption and have become highly collectable as works of art and mementoes of celebrations with both royal and historic national themes. The mint and Proof sets are very often given as gifts to those people celebrating their own special occasions in the upcoming year such as landmark birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries, since they serve well as a special keepsake of that memorable time. Aside from the five commemorative coins which are featured for 2024, the full Proof and mint sets also include, for the first time, all new eight definitive reverse designs for the coinage of HM King Charles III, which were introduced in October 2023 from one penny to two pounds.

Buckingham Palace, £5 Crown Coin

In place of a historic or contemporary royalty-themed anniversary for 2024, this year’s Royal Mint silver crown features a representation of the royal family, which is inarguably one of the most iconic palaces or structures in the United Kingdom, if not the world. Buckingham Palace takes centre stage on this official £5 crown coin which is designed by artist Henry Gray. The coin features the renowned architecture of Buckingham Palace front and centre of the coin. A pattern inspired by a feature of the palace’s interior encircles the image of the building itself, which proudly flies the Royal Standard indicating the presence of the British monarch.

The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Sir Winston Churchill, £2 Coin

This commemorative £2 coin is struck to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill (1874–1965), considered one of the great leaders during the Second World War, and he is depicted with a front-facing portrait as a young man in 1895, dressed in the uniform of the 4th Queen’s Own Hussars. In tribute to this anniversary, the coin’s legend reads 150TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIRTH OF WINSTON CHURCHILL, whilst the date of his birth and passing are displayed in equal prominence on either side of the portrait. The edge inscription PAVE THE WAY FOR PEACE AND FREEDOM is taken from a quote Churchill made in late 1953, whilst serving his second term as prime minister. The design appearing on the coin was created by Natasha Seaward, a graphic designer at the Royal Mint.

The 200th Anniversary of the National Gallery, £2 Coin

The design shown on the second £2 commemorative coin for 2024 marks the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary and features the instantly recognisable building at the centre of the coin with the anniversary itself framing it in a semi-circle. The edge inscription reads MAIORVM GLORIA POSTERIS LVMEN EST (“The glory of our ancestors is a light to our descendants”) and is inscribed on the ceiling above the main staircase in the Wilkins Building of the Gallery. The phrase conveys the notion that the great artists of the past inspire those of the future — a founding principle of the National Gallery. The reverse side of this coin is created by designer, engraver, and printmaker Edwina Ellis.

The 200th Anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), 50-Pence Coin

Fuelled by an ethos of courage and dedication, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been saving lives at sea since 1824. As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary in 2024, the Royal Mint has produced an official 50-pence coin to mark this milestone moment. Created by John Bergdahl, the reverse design displays the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring highlighting the exceptional 200-year anniversary the charity and service has reached.



The Team GB Olympics and Paralympics Great Britain, 50-Pence Coin

The second 50-pence commemorative coin celebrates and wishes Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes the best of luck at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Designed by Charis Tsevis, the reverse side of this 50-pence coin depicts two athletes representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in parity, with the Union flag unifying all athletes of a proud nation.

Aside from the 2024 commemorative coins included in the Proof and mint sets, the Buckingham Palace £5 coin, National Gallery UK £2 coin, RNLI and Team GB and Paralympics 50-pence coins will be available to purchase individually throughout the year. The Sir Winston Churchill 2024 £2 coin will be available as part of the 2024 Annual Sets and may also feature in other sets and product formats in the future. The range of Proof and mint sets are available from the 2nd January. For additional information, please click here.

