United Kingdom: Royal Mint concludes its magical Harry Potter collection with final coins featuring Hogwarts School

The Royal Mint has launched the final collector and 50-pence coin range in its Harry Potter collection celebrating 25 years since the publication of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with coins featuring the enchanting Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With the release of this final coin, the series of four is complete. To date, this extraordinary Harry Potter coin collection has reached coin enthusiasts who have purchased at least one coin from the range across 86 countries.

The Royal Mint has faithfully reproduced Jim Kay’s original illustrations in colour for the first time on official British coinage. Many of the coins in the range also feature both an innovative and secure “latent image” application which, when rotated in the light, reveals a lightning bolt and the number “25” to mark the anniversary year (excluding the 1/4-ounce gold denomination due to the limited size of the surface). An advanced pico-second laser was used by the Royal Mint to imprint the intricate design onto coin-making tools to ensure accuracy and create an additional, special effect to enhance the coin’s design further. Above the primary design is the text HOGWARTS and along the lower left rim is the commemorative inscription 25 YEARS OF MAGIC.

The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. Each coin also includes the year of release 2023 and the denomination from 50 PENCE to 200 POUNDS as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. Also featured on the £2 one-ounce silver Proof option is an incused edge inscription which reads DRACO DORMIENS NUNQUAM TITILLANDUS.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour Unlimited 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 15,000 50 pence .9167 Gold 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 300

Both versions of the 50-pence Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof versions are presented in a custom Perspex / Lucite transparent cube case. Each of the additional gold and silver range of the Harry Potter collector coins is encapsulated and presented in a selection of hardwood high-gloss cases (gold) or leatherette or black matte cases (silver) accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!