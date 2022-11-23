United Kingdom: Range of gold Sovereigns released with reverse design in memory of Queen Elizabeth II 

The Royal Mint has launched its second 2022-dated range of gold Sovereigns, which is dedicated to the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on the 8th September. To commemorate the life and reign of Elizabeth II, the reverse side of these memorial Sovereigns features a rare change of design in honour of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. The Sovereign has featured all five effigies of Queen Elizabeth II over the course of her reign from the first year of their issue during the late Queen’s reign in 1957 up until the most recent commemorative Sovereigns released for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. The Sovereign is famous for its depiction of St. George Slaying the Dragon by Benedetto Pistrucci, and changes to the design are reserved for special and milestone moments in British history, such as the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

To mark the legacy of Britain’s longest-lived and longest-serving monarch, the reverse of this second 2022-dated Sovereign features a new interpretation of the royal coat of arms created by Jody Clark. The coin forms part of the wider memorial collection released to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The obverse side depicts the effigy of HM King Charles III created by British artist Martin Jennings and introduced onto British coinage in September.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage Quarter Sovereign .9167 Gold 1.99 g 13.5 mm Proof 3,000 Half Sovereign .9167 Gold 3.99 g 19.3 mm Proof 3,000 Sovereign .9167 Gold 7.98 g 22 mm Proof 17,500 Piedfort Sovereign .9167 Gold 15.97 g 22 mm Proof 2,022 Double Sovereign .9167 Gold 15.97 g 28.4 mm Proof 1,950 £5 gold .9167 Gold 39.94 g 36 mm Proof 1,950 £5 gold .9167 Gold 39.94 g 36 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,000

The Sovereign collection is available in a variety of options from single coin formats such as the quarter Sovereign, half Sovereign, and one Sovereign, or three, four, and five-coin presentations. Every single coin or collection is presented in a gloss-polished hardwood case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For more information about these and other coins available from the Royal Mint, please click here.

