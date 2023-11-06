United Kingdom: Range of gold and silver collector coins released in celebration of the King’s 75th birthday

The Royal Mint has released a range of precious metal commemorative coins in celebration of the 75th birthday of HM King Charles III. On the 14th November 2023, HM King Charles III will celebrate this prestigious birthday, which is also his second one as British sovereign. Born in 1948 to HRH Princess Elizabeth (1926–2022) and HRH Prince Philip (1921–2021), the little Prince became heir apparent to the British throne in February 1952 upon the accession of his mother as HM Queen Elizabeth II. He was created Prince of Wales in 1958, at the age of 10 years old and was officially invested in 1969, when he turned 21. After having served as Prince of Wales for the longest tenure on record, Charles acceded to the British throne and, as head of the Commonwealth upon the death of his mother in September 2022, promised to continue his “lifelong service” to the nation. The King’s heir is his 41-year-old son, Prince William, who is now known as the Prince of Wales since his accession and will be succeeded by his son, 11-year-old Prince George. King Charles III and his Queen consort went to their Coronation on the 6th May of this year, participating in the millennia-old ritual of crowning and anointing the sovereign, which has been in place since that of William the Conqueror in 1066.

The reverse design created by artist Dan Thorne includes elements highlighting habitat and nature. The King’s royal cypher C III R and the numeral 75 is at the centre of the design and framed within oak leaves and delphiniums, which are His Majesty’s favourite garden flower, and reflect his love of nature. Modelled as a stone-cut effect to represent the King’s support of the crafts, the numeral 75 was drawn by hand. Upon closer inspection, several insects, such as the ladybug and dragonfly, feature as part of the coin design.

The obverse side includes the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III created by engraver Martin Jennings and introduced onto British coinage last year. Both the denomination from 50 PENCE to 200 POUNDS and the year of issue, 2023, are shown as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. The inscription RESTORING HARMONY WITH NATURE appears as incused lettering on the smooth edge of the larger precious metal editions of the coin, which are extracts from a speech His Majesty delivered as HRH The Prince of Wales to open the Climate Week conference in September 2020.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1 pound .999 silver 15.7 g 27 mm Proof *5,000 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 5 pounds .925 Silver 28.2 g 38.6 mm Proof 3,000 5 pounds .925 Silver 56.5 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,000 50 pence .999 Gold .08 g 8 mm Proof 2,023 5 pounds .9167 Gold 39.94 g 38.6 mm Proof 200 25 pounds .999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 100 200 pounds .999 Gold 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 75





The full range of the King’s 75th birthday commemorative coins are available as limited-edition precious metal Proof pieces and are custom presented in a variety of options according to their metal, weight, and denomination. The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel £5 edition is available and presented in a colourful folder with images and informative text. *In recognition of His Majesty’s lifelong commitment to sustainability, a special birthday £1 coin has been produced from a blend of silver recovered from industrial and medical X-ray films and refined to .999 purity. For more information, please click here.

