United Kingdom: Popular “British Monarchs” series continues with gold and silver Proof coins portraying Charles II

The Royal Mint has released the seventh collection of gold and silver Proof coins in their popular “British Monarchs” collection. This five-year series features several legendary monarchs from four separate royal houses. The latest monarch to feature is a re-mastered effigy of Charles II, based on his original coinage portrait and produced over 350 years ago. Charles II (1630–1685) is remembered in British history as the monarch in which the English throne was restored in 1660 after a 12-year experiment in republicanism under Oliver Cromwell and his son Thomas.

The coins depict a finely engraved recreation of the effigy used on English coinage created by John Roettier, who was invited to England from Flanders by the newly crowned King. Roettier was asked to submit designs and trial pieces for the King’s coinage, and following his success, he became the main engraver at the Royal Mint during the reign of Charles II. Aside from designing the new coinage for Charles II, Roettier was responsible for making medals and great seals. He remained at the Royal Mint for the majority of his life and was buried in the Tower of London following his death in 1703. The King is shown facing to the right and in contrast to the opposite direction of his predecessor, Oliver Cromwell. The portrait is surrounded by the legend, which reads CAROLUS II DEI GRATIA.

The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto British coinage in 2022. The denomination from 2 to 200 POUNDS and the year of issue, 2023, also appears on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g. 38.6 mm. Proof 1,350 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.8 g 40 mm Proof 600 10 pounds .999 Silver 156. g 65 mm Proof 250 10 pounds .999 Silver 312.5 g 65 mm Proof 100 100 pounds .999 Gold 31.2 g 32.6 mm Proof 100 200 pounds .999 Gold 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 50

Each gold coin is encapsulated to accommodate its specific size and weight and presented in a hardwood high-gloss case with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The silver coins are also encapsulated and housed in black polished cases accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this very popular series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

