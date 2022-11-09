Coin Update

United Kingdom: New silver and gold 50-pence coins celebrate 10 years since the release of The Snowman and The Snowdog

The Royal Mint has released its 2022-dated 50-pence range of Christmas coins in celebration of the 10th anniversary since the release of The Snowman and The Snowdog. The collection, released in time for the holidays, follows on from the popularity of the original “The Snowman” coin series. The latest design is based on the animated sequel to the heartwarming story of the Snowman.

Designed by Robin Shaw, the reverse illustration includes the Snowman and Snowdog in an embrace with a backdrop of snow-covered Christmas trees and snow falling. The obverse of each coin option features the fifth definitive effigy of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), designed by Jody Clark and in use on all British commemorative and circulation-type coins since 2015. The denomination and year of issue also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc.

Unlimited
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour

8,500
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour

5,000
50 pence

.9167 Gold

 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof

125

Both versions of the Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof coins are presented in a Perspex / Lucite transparent cube case, and the gold Proof coins are presented in a polished hardwood case. All are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about the Snowman and Snowdog Christmas range, please click here.

